Youths promise to cooperate with new Abia CP, Bala, for better security

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), at the weekend welcomed the new Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala.

 

COSEYL said that all Igbo youths, especially those residing in Abia, are desirous of peace and security and will cooperate with the new CP to ensure that such is achieved. Goodluck Ibem, President General of COSEYL said that they have checked the antecedent of CP Bala and it clearly shows that he is a man that delivers on any assignment given to him.

 

He said COSEYL is very confident that he will perform creditably well in sustaining and improving the security of Abia State and are ready to cooperate with him to ensure Abia enjoys more peace than it has ever been. Ibem described CP Bala as an experienced and disciplined officer who Abia needs seriously this yuletide to ensure serious policing in the state.

 

“We do not doubt that CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala will ensure that criminals will be scared to pass through the state.

 

We urge the CP to work with various stakeholders, the police tactical teams, most especially the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) which has been doing great jobs that brought peace and tranquility to the state.

“It is also pertinent for the CP to run an open door policy to get useful and vital pieces of information from the public.

 

We equally commend him for his recent move where he interfaced with the truck drivers who have been protesting against the bad road, the Abia State government revenue system and extortion by security agencies along Port Harcourt-Aba Highway.”

 

