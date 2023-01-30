Youths protest against fuel scarcity, price increase

Youths under the aegis of the Nigerian Youth Congress for Peace and Development (NYCPD) protested yesterday against the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) aka petrol or fuel across Nigeria. The protest was also against the astronomical increase in the pump price of fuel by some independent marketers who managed to get the product.

The aggrieved youths made some demands and give threatened a nationwide protest if their demands were not met. President of NYCPD, Dennos Ebi, during a media conference in Jos, the Plateau State capital, lamented the hardship Nigerians have been subjected to as a result of the fuel crisis, saying the scarcity was artificial. Ebi said: “The recent adjustment in the pump price was done without adequate consultation with relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas value chain. “To our greatest surprise, His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, like other Nigerians first got to know about the increment of the price from rumour mills.

“That triggered him to issue a press statement through his Media Adviser, Mr Horatius Egua, denying the obvious fact of the adjustment and also assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t approved the upward review of PMS price. “He also assured Nigerians that Mr President has not seen any reason why the price of the product has to go up. “In response to this, our team delegated some of our members to visit the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail to ascertain the extant price of the product. “To our greatest surprise, NNPCL has since adjusted their pump price. The same applies to all stations owned by major marketers. Numerous independent marketers are now selling above N400 per litre, where it is available.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...