News

Youths protest against fuel scarcity, price increase

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Youths under the aegis of the Nigerian Youth Congress for Peace and Development (NYCPD) protested yesterday against the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) aka petrol or fuel across Nigeria. The protest was also against the astronomical increase in the pump price of fuel by some independent marketers who managed to get the product.

The aggrieved youths made some demands and give threatened a nationwide protest if their demands were not met. President of NYCPD, Dennos Ebi, during a media conference in Jos, the Plateau State capital, lamented the hardship Nigerians have been subjected to as a result of the fuel crisis, saying the scarcity was artificial. Ebi said: “The recent adjustment in the pump price was done without adequate consultation with relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas value chain. “To our greatest surprise, His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, like other Nigerians first got to know about the increment of the price from rumour mills.

“That triggered him to issue a press statement through his Media Adviser, Mr Horatius Egua, denying the obvious fact of the adjustment and also assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t approved the upward review of PMS price. “He also assured Nigerians that Mr President has not seen any reason why the price of the product has to go up. “In response to this, our team delegated some of our members to visit the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail to ascertain the extant price of the product. “To our greatest surprise, NNPCL has since adjusted their pump price. The same applies to all stations owned by major marketers. Numerous independent marketers are now selling above N400 per litre, where it is available.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Plateau ex-gov’s son joins House of Reps’ race

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Pam, eldest son of former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday picked up his nomination form to contest the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket for Jos South/Jos East House of Representatives election in 2023.   Dagwom Dang presented the form to Pam on behalf of his League of friends in Jos. According to him, they […]
News

Suspension: Twitter seeks high-level talks with FG – Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Federal Government has disclosed that Twitter has been seeking resolution reached out to its officilas seeking talks following the suspension of its activities in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known to newsmen Wednesday after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at […]
News Top Stories

Restructuring, new constitution solutions to rising insecurity –ACF, MPF, Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Musa Pam, Kenneth Ofoma, and Oladipupo Awojobi

Prominent socio-cultural groups, such as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere, have uniformly backed restructuring and the adoption of a new constitution in resolving the lingering security situations in the country. Also, the groups insisted that while they agree to the adoption of restructuring, it should, however, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica