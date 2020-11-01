Youths protest, block major highway in Ondo over incessant accidents

The busy Owo-Ikare highway in the Northern Senatorial district of Ondo State was on Sunday blocked by irate youths protesting the incessant accidents on the route.

The youths, who were angered by the continued loss of lives on the road, decried the manner at which avoidable deaths were being recorded on the highway.

The Owo-Ikare highway has for years served as a major transit route for motorists and passengers travelling between the northern and south west parts of the country.

With the blockade of the road, motorists were caught up a traffic snarl that lasted for hours.

New Telegraph learnt that the protest was triggered by Saturday’s accident which claimed 10 lives in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government area of the state.

The accident was said to have been caused by a truck loaded with bags of rice which rammed into a popular market in the town known as Ibaka after it suffered a brake failure.

According to eyewitnesses, the ill-fated truck was descending from the Okerigbo hill while transiting from the Ikare-Akoko axis of the road when it suddenly lost control.