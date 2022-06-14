News

Youths protest killings, rape, property destruction in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Youths and elderly persons under the aegis of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups in the South West yesterday staged a protest in Ibadan against killings, kidnappings, rape, and destruction of property in the region.

 

The protesters took off at Mapo and marched through Bere, Oje, Bus Stop, to Government House and other places.. According to them, the June 5 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, is an affront to the Yoruba race, noting that similar killings and maiming had happened in many parts of Yorubaland.

 

The Secretary-General, Coalition of Yoruba Self- Determination Groups, Chief Steve Abioye, while addressing residents at Oje, said Yoruba should wake up and protect themselves from being slaughtered daily by bandits. He said: “Our people should wake up.

 

They are being killed every day. Yorubaland has never been conquered and that is why we are calling on our people to defend themselves.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

