Youths protest NDDC activities in Edo

Business activities along the Murtala Mohammed Way in Benin City, Edo State capital, were disrupted yesterday by some youths, who protested the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and called for the inauguration of the members of the NDDC Board already cleared.

They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Commission from the Ministry of the Niger Delta and return it to the presidency where it was originally domiciled. The protesters, under the auspices of the Concerned Edo Citizens, in conjunction with the Coalition of Edo Volunteers Groups, carried placards of various inscriptions, accusing the Minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio of personalising the Commission. They also alleged that all those calling the shots in the interventionist agency were all from Akwa Ibom State. In a statement jointly signed by Mr. Eni Balulu, Eshiefaotsa Sylanus and Kola Edokpayi, the group demanded “the immediate inauguration of the substantive Board of NDDC as presently constituted, screened and confirmed by the National Assembly since November 2019.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...