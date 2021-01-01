Business

Youths protest sack by oil servicing firm

Youths from Oginigba, the community hosting Halliburton in Rivers State on Wednesday morning barricaded the entrance to the company, claiming that they were protesting the sack of some of the firm’s workers who were indigenes of the community. According to media report, they also claimed to be members of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, just as they placed fetish materials like palm leaves, native pots among others to barricade all entrances to the company’s premises. One of the protesters, Nnamdi Amadi, said the youths decided to stage the protest at the gate of Halliburton because the management is not friendly to residence of Oginigba, the host community.

“No indigene of Oginigba is in the management position of the company. Even when they only employ us in the junior cadre the company, they still sack us for no reason. We are not leaving this gate until they answer us and recall all the sacked workers. It is no retreat, no surrender.”

Meanwhile in a press statement signed by Amadi Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on (Media & Publicity) Chijioke condemned the sack of Rivers State youths by Halliburton. He said sometime this year, 2020, Halliburton sacked some youths of Rivers State for no substantial reason and without any take home benefit. All attempts have been made for Halliburton to rescind on their decision all to no avail.

“It is horrific that Halliburton a supposedly global brand, would descend low to carry out a barbaric treatment on its workers at this time when people are finding it difficult to survive. The Chairman is certain that Halliburton will never contemplate talk less of exercising the cruel, underhand and servile treatment it mete out to Rivers State youths in its employment to its staff in the United States or European countries where it maintains operations.”

