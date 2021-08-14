News

Youths seize train for crushing mother, daughter in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comments Off on Youths seize train for crushing mother, daughter in Delta

There was weeping and gnashing of teeth at Orhuwhoru town in Udu Local government Area of Delta State yesterday as a passenger train along Itakpe-Warri route crushed a mother and her child to death. The train was allegedly bound for the Ujevwu Train Station in Udu and scheduled to return to Itakpe in Kogi State same day.

This came barely a month after a train killed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Clement Emetoma, at Abraka town in Ethiope East Local government area of the state. The victim was going to his farm on a motorcycle in Abraka when he rammed into the moving train.

The train was said to have taken-off from Kogi State and was moving through Abraka to Agbor from there to Warri, and to-and-fro to Kaduna. Yesterday’s incident victim, a bean cake (moimoi) seller and her teenage daughter, were allegedly walking on the rail tracks when suddenly a train appeared around 3.40pm at Aragba area of the community and killed them. An eye witness, one Mrs. Ochukor, said her daughter was caught up by the train while trying to get her mother out of the tracks. She said that: “The train knocked her down with the mother and they both died on the spot.

The train ran over the mother, the daughter was knocked off the rail tracks where her body laid.” The accident scene was an elevated axis of the railway, which explained why the victims could not escape despite the booming sound of the train. Youths of the town were said to have mobilised to the station and held the train hostage. It was gathered that but for security that was beefed up at the railway yard, the angry youths would have set the train on fire and harmed the operators. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said the command headquarters in Asaba has not received the signal regarding the incident when contacted.

