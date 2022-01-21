Youths set truck ablaze for crushing motorcyclist to death in Ondo

Tragedy struck yesterday in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the killing of a motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada by an articulated truck. Angered by the development, youths of the community destroyed the truck before setting it ablaze. It was gathered that the articulated truck crushed the yet-to-be identified Okada rider while it was ascending the Okerigbo hill in Akungba-Akoko. According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the truck hit the deceased who was coming from Ikare-Akoko, a neighbouring town.

While giving a different account on how the accident happened, another eyewitness stated that the Okada rider suddenly fell from his motorcycle after which truck ran over him.

