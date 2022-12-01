News

Youths tasked on the need to chase away bad leaders

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Arrow head of God’s kingdom on Earth, Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi has urged Nigerian youths to chase away leaders that have played negative role in Africa’s development.

Ogunjobi in a statement said: ” the Youths of Nigeria/Africa have the mandate of the Creator to organize and chase away the past and present members of the Societal Elite who have played negative roles in the development of the Continent

“In Nigeria they should pelt politicians who still organize campaign rallies with rotten tomatoes at the venues of such rallies.

“Youths and street urchins who are being used as agberos and campaign thugs should stop forthwith and those that cannot be gainfully employed in the cities should move back to the villages where arrangements will be made for their welfare soonest .

“The Societal Elites do not have a clue to solving the problems of the Society. They are interested in power for massaging their egos, ammassing wealth, taking care of their kith, kin, stooges, caucuses and cabals under the smokescreen of Democracy.

“It’s time for the Youths to ask for a drastic change. It’s time for them to ask for a new lease of life. It’s time for them to demand for the establishment of God’s Kingdom on Earth . It’s time for them to Embrace Theaocracy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anxiety over appointment of new CoAS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Anxiety has enveloped the Nigerian Army over the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), following the death of the occupant of the exalted office, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in a fatal military plane crash in Kaduna last Friday.   The late COAS was on his way to attend the passing- out parade for […]
News Top Stories

El-Rufai: How I told Buhari about terrorists’ plot to abduct him

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about the plot by terrorists to abduct him. He insisted Buhari was not aware of the plans until he met with him on Sunday. In a video released over the weekend, the terrorists that abducted some train passengers in March threatened to kidnap […]
News

No law in Nigeria can stop Nigeria Air -Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…as airlines approach court, halt Nigeria Air project Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika said there is no law in the country stopping the Federal Government from setting up or midwifing an airline for the country, stressing that he cannot see any rationale for any court of law stopping somebody or a nation from setting up an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica