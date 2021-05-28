News

Youths urge support for young aspirants for chairmanship positions

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

A group, Concerned Ikorodu Division Youths (CIDY), has called on the leadership and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and Ikorodu Division in particular, to allow for a level-playing ground for all aspirants in the primary election coming up tomorrow in the state.

The group, which was pushing for the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ agenda, made the appeal at a media parley in Ikorodu, when they adopted and presented two youthful chairmanship aspirants, Hon. Azeez Jimoh Olosugbo and Prince Adedoyin Jokotex, for support. While Olosugbo, a former council leader, was aspiring to take-over as the Chairman in Ikorodu Local Government, Prince Jokotex, was doing the same in Ikorodu North LCDA. The two young and vibrant aspirants presented their respective campaign agenda at the parley.

The concerned youths called on other youths, who, according to them, constituted a larger membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), across the division to come out enmasse on Saturday and vote for the two aspirants based on the history of their community engagements, capacity to deliver and agendas which are aimed at transforming Ikorodu.

