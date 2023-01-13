News

Youths urged to embrace sports for development

2023-01-13

Theimportanceof sportsas a means of income generationandawayof engaging the youth has been stressed. The promoter of the LanreLeke Sport Academy, Ile-Ogbo, Ayedire Local Government, Osun State, Engr Lanre Adeleke stated this, yesterday, during the opening of the Ile-Ogbo Golf Club, in the ancient town of Ile-Ogbo.

The sport aficionado observed that, apart from income generation, participation of Youth in various sporting activities is a strong antidote to Youth restiveness. Adeleke emphasized that sport remains a major mechanism to cultivate young persons, mitigate youth restiveness, create jobs and promote healthy living among citizens in Nigeria. The event which was attended by Traditional rulers, including the host, Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Habeeb Adetoyese Agbaje, the Olupo of Olupona, Oba AbdulRauf Oyekanmi Mosobalaje and Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle Makama as well as stakeholders in the Nigeria Golf Sport was with glitz and glamour as the guests teered off on the expansive golf course.

 

