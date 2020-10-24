Youths vandalise warehouses in C’River, govt imposes curfew

About two ware houses have been looted and the office of the Nigerian Chronicle burnt down in a renewed COVID-19 crises in Cross River State.

The hoodlums first went to the government warehouse situated at Bishop Mongnor street at the State housing and carted away what was stored there as Covid-19 goods that were meant to be distributed to the “poorest of the poorest.”

After they had finished with the warehouse which contained rice, Indomie noodles and all sorts of goods that were done with warehouse.

They also marched to the premises of the state’s newspaper corporation which houses the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), looted the warehouse and burnt down both the warehouse and part of the corporation which included the Library.

