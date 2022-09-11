Youths will spring surprises in 2023, says Ugwu

Florence Nene Ugwu, a lawyer, is the Social Secretary of Enugu State Chapter of National Youth Council of Nigeria. She is also an alumnus of the United States government’s exchange programme in Leadership, a certified Business and Entrepreneur, Peace and Conflict Resolution person, a Programme Manager, Human Resource Manager and facilitator for the British Council Creative Space in Enugu State.

The project officer for the Microsoft Nigeria Accelerate project in partnership with Maisematrix Consulting, and until recently the South-East Regional Representative of the US Exchange Programme. In Nigeria, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, she speaks about her involvement in the recent continuous voter registration and other developmental issues

To what extent would you say that the South -East participated in the recently concluded voter registration?

Aside from that target number released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monthly, you would agree with me that there were logistic problems. If you check the online platforms, you would see the number of times people asked for voter registration venues and from my own experience on the field for straight 12 weeks the margin was really felt.

What role did your organisation play in the enlightenment of the people?

We teamed up with other organizations to drive further our voice like the saying goes, ‘alone you go far but in group we go farther. We were involved in the sensitization from the market to churches and communities. We also brought INEC to a station at a popular landmark in Enugu to make it accessible for all.

We trained some volunteers to do the transfer of their PVCs from one state to the present state, assisted those who wanted to cast their vote and also applied for replacement of lost/damaged cards instead of going for a new one which would be a waste of resources.

We have also organized a town hall meeting on the recently passed Water Bill in Enugu State, involving every stakeholder, from government, water tanker association, communities where water reservoirs are, to CSOs to know how to implement the law and also get feedback from the government on the water issue.

It is largely believed that youths have developed voter apathy. Do you foresee any significant change as we move towards 2023 polls?

That belief will change significantly because for the straight 12 weeks I worked with a good number of youths, who also went out of their way to bring their friends to register, volunteering their time, energy and resources. The 2023 poll will have them in thousands waiting to perform their civic duty.

What do you think accounts for reduced of confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process?

Election rigging and incompetent representation are some of the factors, but I believe with the new electioneering method, Nigerians are showing greater interest and confidence again.

Do you think the new Electoral Act and outcome of Ekiti and Osun governorship elections will restore confidence in the process?

Yes, people have seen firsthand that their votes, opinion and voice matter. Look at the turnout of voters in Osun and you will agree with me. In the 2018 election in Osun State, for instance, there was a tie, and the election was declared inconclusive, but the recent one, a winner emerged by over 20, 000 votes.

How would you assess the age and competencies of the presidential candidates of the major political parties ahead of the polls?

Well, the two major party flag bearers need to take the backseat and pave way for the youth. When I see senior citizens like them who are supposed to be resting, clamouring for things I ask, does it mean even within their proteges there’s none worthy of being raised to the podium? No matter the competencies or experience, an adage in my place says” the traveler is more competent, experienced, learned and exposed than the gray haired person.

What is your view on the call for a generational power shift in the country?

The call for a general power shift is a good one, we need to move in a different political trajectory; we can’t keep doing the same thing and wish for a different result. So it is long overdue.

Today, more than 70 per cent of our population if not more are youths, a country with that number of youths should be proactive, innovative and enterprising. The youths hold forth and create ecosystems in every country. Nigeria should embrace their strength, give room for their young ones to blossom

How would you assess the impact of the current weekly sit-at-home order in the South-East?

This is a matter of national dialogue and consensus/agreement. We know the story, history can’t be thrown away. Let all stakeholders come to the table and look at the Constitution and find a balance. Nature abhors vacuum. The stakeholders in the South-East are also crippling whatever economic growth/strength we have left. There has to be a consensus/accord.

