Arts & Entertainments

Youtrace launches in Nigeria, appoints Qtaby Events as representative

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Youtrace a digital subsidiary of Trace TV international which is majorly into video production, artists development and promotion all over the world is now available in Nigeria and has announced Miss Victoria Nkong, CEO of Qtaby Events; one of Nigeria’s foremost talent management and production company as its representative in Nigeria. Youtrace services are tailored to promote emerging and established music artistes and brands to a global and diversified audience as well as open up new opportunities for international collaborations and showcase to big Music Labels & Brands by facilitating quality video production at affordable costs and publishing the videos on the Youtrace channel, advertising it on their website and social media. Trace TV after the videos have gotten a certain number of views. They also produce video adverts and documentaries for brands. Miss Nkong said that this is a big win for African artistes who struggle so much to be heard as the platform is extremely affordable and might just be the solution to give our Nigerian artistes global exposure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Self-esteem, self-reliance, others highlightedinnewfilm, ‘AkwaMoney’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Ndy Akan, is set for the premiere of her latest movie, ‘Akwa Money’ as part of activities to celebrate her 50th birthday. ‘Akwa Money’, billed for a grand premiere tomorrow and public screening at Ibom Tropicana, Uyo, has all it takes “to burst the charts and damn the consequences.” The movie […]
Arts & Entertainments

Pastor SN Edgar grant calls for application

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Duke of Somolu Productions is proud to announce call for entries for the Pastor SN Edgar N100,000 Annual Grant for Young Aspiring Theatre Producer. The winner will be announced on Saturday December 26, 2020, as part of activities for command performance of the play Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again, a beautifully written anthology of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tope Alabi to perform at Primate Ayodele’s birthday

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Celebrated gospel musician, Tope Alabi, will be ministering during the annual thanksgiving service/ birthday celebration of Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He disclosed this on Tuesday and also revealed that the occasion will bring to an end a series of activities that started since February 1. It is interesting to know that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica