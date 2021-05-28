Youtrace launches in Nigeria, appoints Qtaby Events as representative

Youtrace a digital subsidiary of Trace TV international which is majorly into video production, artists development and promotion all over the world is now available in Nigeria and has announced Miss Victoria Nkong, CEO of Qtaby Events; one of Nigeria’s foremost talent management and production company as its representative in Nigeria. Youtrace services are tailored to promote emerging and established music artistes and brands to a global and diversified audience as well as open up new opportunities for international collaborations and showcase to big Music Labels & Brands by facilitating quality video production at affordable costs and publishing the videos on the Youtrace channel, advertising it on their website and social media. Trace TV after the videos have gotten a certain number of views. They also produce video adverts and documentaries for brands. Miss Nkong said that this is a big win for African artistes who struggle so much to be heard as the platform is extremely affordable and might just be the solution to give our Nigerian artistes global exposure.
