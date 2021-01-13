News

YouTube bans Trump over concerns of ‘ongoing potential for violence ‘

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Donald Trump has been banned from uploading videos on YouTube “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence”, the platform said.
YouTube, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, said it had removed new content from the president’s channel late on Tuesday for violating its policies, reports Sky News.
Trump will be unable to upload anything “for a minimum of seven days”, a spokesperson said.
This means he will not be able to post any YouTube videos to his 2.76 million subscribers before Joe Biden replaces him on January 20.
The president uploaded eight new videos on Tuesday, including one which saw him telling reporters that “Big Tech had made a terrible mistake” by barring him.
The YouTube ban follows similar ones by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which have all suspended Trump’s accounts over fears he may incite further violence following the riots on Capitol Hill last Wednesday.
Google and Apple were also forced to remove alternative website Parler from their app stores this week over concerns the far-right friendly platform may have been used by the president to spread misinformation.
It also comes after US campaign group Stop Hate for Profit threatened to organise a boycott of 1,000 advertisers if YouTube failed to take his account offline.
“If YouTube does not agree with us and join the other platforms in banning Trump, we’re going to go to the advertisers,” organiser Jim Steyer said.
Mainstream broadcasters in the US also appear to be unwilling to give Trump a platform, after many, including CNN and Fox News, failed to take his speech in Alamo, Texas on Tuesday.
They chose instead to stream the latest hearing in the investigation into the violence that swept Washington DC on January 6.
More than 170 people are being investigated and 70 have been charged over the rioting and looting of Capitol buildings that took place as Electoral College votes were counted in Congress.
Trump had told his supporters to march to the Capitol, repeating false claims that Biden “stole” the November election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

APC loses 2,500 members to PDP in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

No fewer than 2,500 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State at the weekend. Tarka is the country home of the leader of the APC in the state and Nigeria’s Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George […]
News Top Stories

INEC: CSOs, PDP flay Onochie’s nomination

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Onyekachi Eze and Wale Elegbede

Several civil society organisations (CSOs) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have kicked against the nomination of a presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, to serve as National Commissioner at the Independent National Commission (INEC) and have demanded the withdrawal of her nomination. The Senate had, yesterday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the confirmation […]
News

More than 200 naked inmates escape jail in Uganda

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ugandan forces are searching for more than 200 naked prisoners who escaped jail, broke into an armoury, then stripped and fled into a remote wilderness area in the country’s north-east. At least three people – a soldier and two of the 219 escapers – died in the firefight, according to Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica