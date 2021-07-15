Business

YouTube introduces ‘Shorts’ service in Nigeria

YouTube has announced the arrival of the beta version of YouTube ‘Shorts’ in Nigeria, the company’s new short-form video experience to create short, catchy videos from mobile phones. First announced in September 2020, YouTube has since expanded Shorts to 26 countries and will now be available across over 100 countries around the world where You- Tube is available. While short-form videos were already viewable on the platform, users in Nigeria will be able to access for the first time Shorts’ creation tools, which include a multisegment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more.

According to Global Product Manager for YouTube Shorts, Todd Sherman, users will also have the ability to sample audio not only from other Shorts but also from videos all across YouTube, which includes billions of videos worldwide — unlocking a new playground of creativity like never before. “This means that users can give their creative spin on the content they love to watch on YouTube and help find a new audience — whether it’s reacting to their favorite jokes, trying their hand at a creator’s latest recipe, or re-enacting comedic skits. Creators will be in control and will be able to opt-out if they don’t want their long-form video remixed,” he said.

“In addition, and timed with the product’s international expansion, we’re bringing a new set of features to all existing and new markets such as: Add text to specific points in your video; Automatically add captions to your Short; Record up to 60 seconds with the Shorts camera; Add clips from your phone’s gallery to add to your recordings made with the Shorts camera; and Add basic filters to color correct your Shorts, with more effects to come in the future “We want to make it easy and fun to create Shorts. As we continue to build Shorts alongside our creators and artists, we’ll be adding more features for users to try,” he added.

