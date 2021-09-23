YouTube NextUp programme to reward content creators in Nigeria

YouTube has announced that its NextUp programme will be available in Nigeria and South Africa. The programme is an opportunity for local creators to take their content creation to the next level. According to a statement from the company, twenty creators with eligible channels will be selected to win a production stipend of $1,000 to be used for the acquisition of production equipment to advance their YouTube careers. The selected creators will also have the opportunity to attend a week-long intensive ‘Creator Camp’, learn new skills, and access support by the YouTube partnerships team. The YouTube NextUp programme is available to creators who are committed to advancing their YouTube careers and producing fresh and compelling content.

“Eligible channels for selection into the YouTube NextUp programme should have 10,000 to 100,000 subscribers and at least 3 pieces of original and native video content uploaded in the past 3 months. Channel accounts must be compliant with the YouTube community guidelines and have no strikes. Participation in other YouTube creator masterclasses is also a basis for acceptance,” YouTube stated.

“We believe that the next generation of successful creators are already honing their skills on YouTube. We are excited that the YouTube NextUp programme will help take creators to the next level in their YouTube careers, enabling them to develop whole new genres and online experiences for audiences around the world”, said Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnership in sub-Saharan Africa. To apply for YouTube NextUp, YouTube said each creator must submit an entry form along with the video they are most proud of and that best represents their technical production skills, creativity, and storytelling ability.

