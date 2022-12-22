YouTube partners AFRIMA, reiterates support for African music, creative economy

Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, global entertainment service YouTube, has entered into a partnership with AFRIMA, to help provide artist-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards. AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle of recognition for African music globally is poised to ensure that the annual 4-day festival is broadcasted to music lovers and stakeholders across the globe. Importantly, YouTube will be conducting workshop sessions to African creatives at the Africa Music Business Summit (one of the events at 8th AFRIMA) to educate on visibility across the global creative ecosystem on a digital platform. The global streaming service will also be partnering with the All Africa Music Awards on a special incubator programme dubbed, AFRIMA Creative Academy, which aims to empower one million Africans (and in diaspora) in the music and creative industry in the next five years.
Related Articles
NNPC cuts loss from N803bn to N1.7bn in one year
339 firms bid for 2020/21 crude oil sales contract Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded a 99.7% reduction in its loss profile from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019. This revelation is contained in the 2019 Audited statement published for second time in the over 40 years’ history of the Corporation. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: My refusal to support Tinubu not a betrayal- Ojudu
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has said his decision not to support the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not amount to “a betrayal”. He, however, saidTinuburemainshisleader. Ojudu in a statement issued yesterday, explained that he remains […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NASS approve N11bn 2020 capital budget for PTF
The joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, yesterday, endorsed N11 billion as capital component of the 2020 Appropriation for Nigerian Police Trust Fund. In his presentation during the budget defence, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on the establishment of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)