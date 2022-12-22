News

YouTube partners AFRIMA, reiterates support for African music, creative economy

Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, global entertainment service YouTube, has entered into a partnership with AFRIMA, to help provide artist-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards. AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle of recognition for African music globally is poised to ensure that the annual 4-day festival is broadcasted to music lovers and stakeholders across the globe. Importantly, YouTube will be conducting workshop sessions to African creatives at the Africa Music Business Summit (one of the events at 8th AFRIMA) to educate on visibility across the global creative ecosystem on a digital platform. The global streaming service will also be partnering with the All Africa Music Awards on a special incubator programme dubbed, AFRIMA Creative Academy, which aims to empower one million Africans (and in diaspora) in the music and creative industry in the next five years.

 

