YouTube to hold 3rd Africa Day Concert in Nigeria

Video search engine, YouTube, has said that its 3rd edition of the Africa Day Concert would be held in Nigeria on May 25, 2022, as it reaffirmed commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa. The search engine said content creators, aspiring producers and songwriters in the region would receive support to scale and grow their channels. An Evening with YouTube (Content and Cocktails), will hold on May 26.

It announced a series of events to run throughout the month of May in celebration of Africa month. According to Nosa Iyamu, Nigeria Agency Lead, the events are intended to reaffirm YouTube’s commitment to growing Africa’s creator ecosystem and to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creative who are driving the growth of Afrobeats and Africa’s music industry. He said: “Content creators in Africa will receive support from YouTube through virtual and in-person training and workshops to help them grow their channels and improve their skills.

These include a Creator 360 virtual workshop, which will allow African content creators to collaborate and share skills, and in-person Creator Day workshops. It will be led by industry experts and help aspiring creators learn the skills they need to continue thriving on YouTube. YouTube will also offer workshops under its Future Insiders Program to empower budding producers and songwriters with hands-on training taught by seasoned producers such as Sarz and Musa Keys. “The YouTube Africa Day Concert, in partnership with Idris Elba, will return for the third year in a row as part of the Africa Month lineup.

The concert will include an in-person event in Nigeria that will be live-streamed on YouTube, featuring some of the continent’s hottest artists. The concert will once again commemorate Africa Day by using music as a platform to showcase African culture. “We’re incredibly proud at YouTube to provide a platform that shares Africa’s creativity with the rest of the world. From music, fashion, and beauty to the latest trending movements, You- Tube plays an important role in the emergence and expression of Africa’s unique cultural stories to local and global audiences. By commemorating Africa Month through these impactful initiatives, we continue to spotlight, and elevate the work of creators and artists who are at the forefront of the continent’s creative explosion,” said Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

 

