YouTube’s advert revenue hits $7bn in Q3’22

The YouTube’s ad revenue amounted to over $7.07 billion in the third quarter of 2022, representing a two per cent year-over-year decrease as it generated $7.34 billion in the second quarter, and $6.87 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This is low by 14 per cent to $7.21 billion it generated in the correspondent (third) quarter of 2021. This was revealed in a recent report by a global research platform, Statista. This, paired with the fact that many users of the video sharing platform tend to have favourite channels that they revisit regularly, has given rise to another phenomenon: YouTube celebrities. YouTube is one of the biggest online video platforms worldwide, with the most popular YouTube channels having accumulated over 100 million subscribers. Although some of the wellknown figures were discovered on the website but then carved a successful career outside of YouTube, for many others the site is their primary platform for delivering content and staying in contact with fans, all while signing lucrative deals or promotional partnerships. YouTube was launched in 2005 as a platform for sharing user-generated videos such as vlogs, tutorials, or original series. The site grew rapidly and reportedly had 100 million video views per day and more than 65 thousand daily uploads only a year later. As of February 2020, more than 500 hours of video were uploaded to YouTube every minute, up from a mere 24 hours of content uploads per minute in 2010. In November 2022, MrBeast surpassed long-standing most subscribed YouTuber PewDiePie, having reached approximately 112 million subscribers. Due to the high number of subscribers and even higher number of views, these outof- the-box stars not only have millions of fans, but also considerable earnings from their YouTube activities. In 2021, MrBeast was estimated to have earned around 54 million U.S. dollars, topping the ranking of the highest-earning YouTube creators. The ranking also included social media personality Jake Paul and Mark Fischbach, as well as Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World (formerly known as Toys- Review), who started his You- Tube career reviewing toys at three years old. Indian music network TSeries had the most YouTube subscribers in the world as of November 2022, with 229 mil lion users following the channel. YouTube Movies ranked second with roughly 158 million subscribers. As of November 2022, the most popular YouTube channels include: T-Series with 229 million subscribers, YouTube Movies 158 million, Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes 147 million, SET India 146 miliion, Music 117, MrBeast 112 million, PewDiePie 111 million, Kids Diana Show 103 million, Like Nastya 102 million, Gaming 93.1 million. “Baby Shark Dance” might be the current record-holder in terms of total views, but Korean artist Psy’s “Gangnam Style” video remained on the top spot for longest (1,689 days or 4.6 years) before ceding its spot to its successor. With figures like these, it comes as little surprise that the majority of the most popular videos on YouTube are music videos. Since 2010, all but one the most-viewed videos on YouTube have been music videos, signifying the platform’s shift in focus from funny, viral videos to professionally produced content. As of 2022, about 40 per cent of the digital music audience uses YouTube Music. Music fans are also highly engaged audiences and it is not uncommon for music videos to garner significant amounts of traffic within the first 24 hours of release

