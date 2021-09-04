Arts & Entertainments

‘You’ve assaulted 2Face in public severally’, 2Face Idibia’s brother continues to drag Annie

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia’s younger brother, Charles, has continued to drag his wife, Annie over her recent social media outburst.

In his latest posts shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, September 4, 2021, he accused the movie star of publicly humiliating her husband on several occasions.

“Even though I have been nothing but respectful to you…you can’t actually be demanding respect from me anymore when you have none for your husband or any for members of his family, his friends, or his staff,” he wrote.

“You publicly humiliate him every chance you get, from pouring him food at my wedding to throwing a bottle of Hennesy at workplace work place, or shouting at him at the top of your lungs in front of his celebrity friends or acquaintances…fights at the airport …just to mention a few.”

He went on to give instances where Annie prevented the music star’s mother from gaining access to his home.

“Or is it you asking your maids to lock the doors and send the keys to you in South Africa even though you knew your mum-in-law was in the house visiting her son and grandkids from Abuja, and out of respect for herself she came to stay at my house …what was her crime?” he added.

Charles also cleared the air about Annie’s comment where she accused her husband’s family having been milking him dry.

“You are quick to shout and mention 7 kids and your husband being sulked dry, but you filled your household up with 4 maids, 2. P.A’s, a live-in mum, a live-in cousin, and a brother at the annex…all to take care of your 2 daughters…the other kids are far away,” he added.

“But somehow it’s singular me who visits once in a blue moon from my house in Festac that’s the problem?…which in-laws haven’t been giving you space in your house…pls tell me? You think when I sit to chat with inno, which we rarely do …it will always be to talk about money ?…that’s all you think we share as brothers?”

Charles and Annie have gone back and forth on social media since she first called out her husband and his family.

