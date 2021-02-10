You’ve compromised, Ondo nurses tell labour leaders

…protest half salaries, disrupt union’s meeting

Nurses on the employ of Ondo State government yesterday invaded and disrupted a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM). Some aggrieved nurses marched on the venue of the meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to protest the payment of 50 per cent salaries by the state government for November, 2020 and other emoluments.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Oluwole Adeleye, was mobbed and booed out of the meeting.

The nurses said the labour leaders, who were supposed to protect their interest, had compromised after they failed to direct members to commence industrial action against the state government.

This came barely a week after doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum (OGDF) began an indefinite strike over the payment of 50 per cent salaries. The aggrieved nurses, who labour leaders from the meeting, threatened to pull out of the Joint Health Workers Union. Armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Represent us well or leave,” “We move out of JOHESU,” “Serve us well to serve the Community well,” “A hungry man is an angry man,” “Nurses have the largest number in the health sector,” We can stand alone,” some of the nurses said they got as low as N18,000 salary. According to the nurses, they cannot continue to work on empty stomach until all their allowances are paid. One of the protesting nurses, Ogunsi Adegbowale, said the Ondo NANNM leadership failed them. He said: “This process is for us to get what is due to us. We are tired of collecting half salary. How can you pay essential workers half salary? We are being neglected. When others went on strike, we remained at our duty posts. We have waited for our leadership but they have failed us. The state NANNM must issue ultimatum for strike today. We are also tired of JOHESU. We can stand alone.

“We came to realise that our leaders agreed to collect half salary. We were not carried along. We have families to feed. Some of us get N18,000 or N20,000. They are owing us several other allowances. During the COVID-19 lockdown we were still working.”

Another nurse, Oyeleye Jowester, said it was sad that half salary was paid in January when schools just resumed new academic session. “We are protesting because our leaders are not representing us well. That 50 per cent is not acceptable to us.

Since then our leaders have not spoken to us. We wrote to them but they refused to respond which was why we came to meet them here. We do not want ‘wishy washy’ leaders to represent us,” the nurse said.

On his part, the state Chairman of NANNM, Olumiye Kehinde, who said there was no notice for strike by the nurses, expressed surprise that his members invaded the SEC meeting and refused to listen to his explanations.

