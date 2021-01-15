‘You’ve deviated from Fuji standards — Toye Ajagun tells Kwam 1

Juju musician, Toye Ajagun, has tackled Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, a singer better known as Kwam 1, saying that he has deviated from the original “standards” of the Fuji music genre. Ajagun spoke recently when he featured on Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio, a weekly radio show on Oluyole 98.5 FM in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. The Juju musicians said Kwam 1 and others like him, who are infusing different guitars into their Fuji musical arrangements, have departed from the s t a n d a r d laid down by late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, the creator of Fuji music.

O n h i s ow ngenre, Ajagun disclosed that Juju music is not dead in Nigeria and wasn’t overshadowed by Fuji either. “It is a mistake and wrong assumption if we say Fuji has swallowed Juju music.

Wasiu Ayinde Marshall knows that Juju music in Nigeria is not dead. He still gives us our due respect,” the veteran musician explained. “I listened to one of his recent albums where he praised me, King Sunny Ade, Idowu Animashaun, Ebenezer Obey.”

The Egba-born singer said his music style aims at promoting peace and love among his listeners in the country. Ajagun also spoke about the album he released in 1976 which he said was targeted at restoring the sour relationship between Admiral Dele Abiodun and Emperor Pick Peter, two top juju musicians of that time. The ‘Magbe Magbe’ crooner credited his music incursion to Idowu Animashaun, who is now a pastor in Ibadan.

“I saw him carrying a guitar around his neck one day and I approached him that I was interested,” Ajagun narrated. “And he took me to Ogunmokun, Mushin, where the training was being held. It was from there that I started to play Konga drum and from there my skills were sharpened on how to play and sing till today.

“I was always embarrassed when we arrive late at shows due to delays caused by break-down of our vehicles. Even with that, we always used to make it up for our clients once we settled down to work.” While charging contemporary musicians to work hard and not allow frivolities to deprive them of their future, Ajagun assured his numerous fans to expect him in the studio soon as plans are in top gear for the release of his next album.

