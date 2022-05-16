‘You’ve failed when you quit’, real estate mogul Osborn Nweze  tells youths

Courage and determination are two standout attributes of soldiers; not the ones who fight with guns and throw artillery fire, but those who conquer territories by the will to succeed.

Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi is a young shinning light among his peers. He was born into wealth, however, rather thrilled by the opportunity life has given him to make the most of living.

Osborn Nweze, son of Ebonyi State governor, is a civil engineer by training at Surrey University in the United Kingdom. But he presides over a line of family business, which includes hospitality and oil and gas.

Many may argue he was born into affluence, forgetting that obstacles are peculiar to everyone; great and small, rich and poor, lowly and mighty, and finding a way to conquer them is exclusive to each.

Osborn Nweze, who clocks 22 soon, recently bagged a masters degree in Aberdeen. In his own stride, the entrepreneur found a way to overcome the obstacles to reach the pinnacle of his managerial career. He advised youths to never give up on their dream, stating that no room should be given to failure.

“Once you find your passion, there is jo longer room for failure. Failure only exists when you quit, multiple failures and determination create experience. Persistence plus hard-work Is the almighty success formula,” Osborn Nweze wrote on Instagram.

The young businessman is also the founder of Osborne Foundation, a charity organization passionate about improving access to education among poor families in Nigeria.

Speaking on why he studied engineering, Osborn Nweze disclosed that it was to achieve a long term goal.

“Knowing that Africa is a developing continent also gave impetus to my decision to study engineering. With the skill and knowledge, I knew I could be a part of the major development I have always envisioned for Africa and Nigeria in particular,” he said.

Osborn Nweze added that: “I always knew I would follow the footsteps of my father. I am inspired daily by him. He is the most enterprising person I have ever met. Africa is a developing and I strongly believe that with civil engineering, I would be part of the major development.”

