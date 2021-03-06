News Top Stories

You’ve few weeks to end insecurity, Buhari tells Service Chiefs

…urges them to restore security before rainfall

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the newly appointed service chiefs to restore security in the country before the rainy season in order to regain people’s confidence in going back to farming. He gave this charge while speaking at a ceremony to decorate the new service chiefs with their ranks at the State House yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari charged the officers to speed up their actions in freeing the country from the current state of insecurity within the next few weeks. “During our four-hour security meeting on Tuesday, I had taken the responsibility as Commander-in-Chief for you to go out into the field and secure the country.

“You have got a few weeks to do that because by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land, so that we don’t get into trouble by being away from the field and therefore, unable to produce enough food for the nation,” he said. He told the service chiefs to see their appointment, clearance and decoration as a vote of confidence on them.

“For those (of you) that have been confirmed by this ceremony, the decoration, in front of your spouses, is a further confidence loudly expressed on you on behalf of the nation, to respond to the insecurity the country is in, and the nation looks up to you for rapid relief,” he added. Buhari assured them of his firm support as they delivered on their responsibilities. “I have accepted responsibility for your actions in the field; it’s up to you to identify your competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualification and deploy them to make sure that we secure this country.

“We all look forward to you performing and I as the Commander-in- Chief, I am backing you 100 per cent, and I expect you to effectively deploy your officers and men to secure the country,” the President said. Responding on behalf of the other service chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, assured the President that they will not fail in their responsibilities as the mandate is clear.

“Nigeria will have peace again. Based on the mandate, we will address all issues, working with all other security organisations,” he said. Others decorated were Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff.

