You’ve lost legal, moral jistification for strike, FG tells NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…says govt has met doctors’ 7-point demand

As the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) lingers, the Federal Government has appealed to the doctors to return to work, insisting that they had lost all moral and legal ground to stay away from the hospitals
Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the seven-point demand presented by NARD has been substantially met, adding that government demonstrated transparency in their implementation.
Ngige also disclosed that House Officers have started receiving their payments in the Federal Government teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres across the federation.
He explained that amnesty was granted for all house officers to be paid in line with the Memorandum of Action, even though some house officers were recruited outside the quota allocated by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and some recruited between January and March when there was an embargo on selective recruitment by Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres.

