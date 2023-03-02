You’ve nothing to worry about in coming guber election, Police tell Lagos residents

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CPI dowu Owohunwa, has assured all residents of the state that the command will ensure that lives and properties are safe and secured during the forthcoming governorship election.

He noted that though officers at the polling units are unarmed, the command have other team that are always at alert in case there is any unrest during the voting exercise.

The Commissioner of Police, spoke at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa Street, GRA Ikeja, during a stakeholders meeting to review the February 25 presidential and National Assembly election

Speaking at the event, a human rights activists and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana used the opportunity to speak against the use of the military in monitoring elections. He said that using the military to monitorelectionsinNigeriaoughtto have stopped because of the several court pronouncements against the act.

Thelegalluminaryfurthernoted that the meeting is coming at the righttime, sayingthatitprovidesthe opportunity to review the events of last Saturday’s Presidential election and also to prepare for the governorshipelectioncoming uponMarch11.

He added that many people are happy with the monitoring of the election last Saturday by the police; “I want to suggest that by next Saturday, the police should be prepared to manage the event of March 11.” Also, Dr. Monday Ubani, former 2nd Vice-President of the Nigerian BarAssociation(NBA), whosaidthe last election fell short of people’s expectations, howeversaidthedevelopment should not make citizens to go to war or cause unrest. He said: “Lagos is a center of excellenceandour preferencesduring politicsshouldnotcausewaramong us. Let INEC live up to expectations and let the police ensure safety of all who are going to leave their homes to vote.”

While former president of the Campaign for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Malachy Ugwummadu also expressed oppositiontomilitarymonitoringelection, hesaid,“Over-militarisationduring elections should be shuned because voting is a civic activity. “The report we saw on the electiondayshowsthatlesspeoplevoted during the election, most people didn’t come out because they were scared.”

Dr. Joe-Okei Odumakin, a right activist also noted that there must be efforts on the part of INEC toensurethatlogisticschallengethat happenedduringthelastelectiondo not re-occur. She also urged that law breakers during such exercise should be punished, “If those who break the law are not brought to book, it will encourage the perpetrators to engage in thuggery some other time.

We want to see those who break the law being brought to book. “ThismeetinghasshownthatNigerians canworktogetherandit has shown the spirit of patriotism. We must never give up and ensure that Lagos remains the Center of excellenceandbyMarch11, Lagosshould emerge first among the states that are peaceful during the election.”

Popular singer, Folarin Falana otherwise know as Falz and content creator and comedian, Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni urgedtheCommissioner of Police to assure Lagosians that lives and ballot boxes will be safe during the next election.

“We have come here to ask questions because we don’t want war, we want assurance; and we want to know that the Lagos Police is not under any influences of any politician,” the entertainers said.

Whilereactingtothequestionsof the entertainers, the Commissioner of police, CP Owohunwa assured the residents thatthe command will ensure that lives and properties are securedduringtheforthcominggovernorship election.

