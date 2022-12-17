News Top Stories

You’ve offered your best for Nigeria, Jonathan tells Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for serving the country to the best of his ability on two occasions that he has presided over affairs of the country. Jonathan’s commendation came in a statement he personally signed on Friday felicitating with Buhari on his 80th birthday anniversary.

In the statement made  available to newsmen by his media aide, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, he prayed for God’s guidance and protection for Buhari as he pilots the affairs of the nation in the remaining months of his administration.

Jonathan stated; “I am delighted to felicitate you on the occasion of your 80th birthday.

I join your family , friends and other well-wishers to thank God for the gift of life and the strength to pilot the affairs  of this nation for the past seven and a half years.

“As a leader, you are one of the few Nigerians who have been privileged to administer our country at different political eras; both as a military Head of State and civilian president. During these times, you have offered your best efforts in the pursuit of your aspirations for the nation.

 

