You’ve sacrificed for Nigeria’s devt, Buhari tells Ribadu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, on his 60th birthday today. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari joined family and friends to celebrate the milestone, marked with years of diligence and service to the nation.

The President felicitated with the former EFCC chairman, who also served as chairman of Petroleum Revenue Task Force, commending his sacrifices and dedication to the country, particularly in pursuing probity, advocating good governance and promoting democratic values.

He said: “As the renowned public servant turns 60, the President believed his determination to see Nigeria reach greater heights, through counselling and mentoring of young leaders deserves commendation, while urging him to remain steadfast on a disciplined and focused life.” Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Ribadu long life, good health and more opportunities to serve the nation.

Like this: Like Loading...