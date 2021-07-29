Business

Youverify simplifies identification with YouID app

Youverify, a technology company focused on identity and access management, has launched a YouID, a secure digital ID wallet that lets individuals safely store personal details in an encrypted format.

 

According to the company, individuals can use the app to access online services securely without having to fill a KYC form.

 

“Apart from providing a secure digital wallet for the storage of personal information, YouID instantly notifies users when any of their passwords have been breached or their credentials have been leaked by a third-party data breach.

 

YouID continuously collates and reports data breaches and leakages globally thereby keeping users informed and their credentials secure at all times,” the company stated. Designed with individuals as well as businesses in mind, YouID is equipped to help businesses gather their customers’ KYC information easily, track and verify physical addresses.

 

With the click of a button, businesses can collect and review the data of their customers and prospects without subjecting them to the dreary task of filling out forms, thereby simplifying onboarding processes and giving them the assurance they need to transact with individuals or other businesses. YouID also gives users access to a robust marketplace where they can secure the best deals from verified and trusted merchants and at the same time provides businesses the visibility and appeal they require to attract more patronage.

 

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, Nigeria, Youverify’s CEO, Dr. Gbenga Odegbami, stated that YouID was birthed from the understanding he and his team have of how important it is for personal information to be protected.

 

According to him, YouID provides that extra layer of security, ease, and comfort everyone needs to make life a little easier, and that as a lifestyle App, YouID is built for daily use by those who wish to live smart.

 

“From the security of your personal information and credentials to the access it gives you to hundreds of thousands of service providers and services from verified merchants in Nigeria and across Africa, rest assured that as you make YouID a part of your life, you will enjoy the limitless benefits it offers.

 

“My guarantee to you today is that whether you’re an individual or a business, within the next couple of weeks, you will awaken to the realisation that YouID is the best thing that ever happened to you in today’s ever- changing world,” Odegbami said.

 

He added that the App was available for free on the Google and Apple Stores for users to download and begin their journey to a smarter and more secure lifestyle.

