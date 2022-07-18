YOV debunks backing Tinubu, running mate choice

Yoruba diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has reiterated commitment to self-determination while debunking giving support to All Progressive Congress (APC)

Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his choice of running mate in the 2023 General Elections.

The clarification according to the group is in reaction to a statement credited to the ex-Secretary General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo.

YOV in a statement by its Secretary General, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi stated: “We are not surprised by Dr. Sina Okanlomo’s rhetoric in the media. He was a mole when he was in the organization that was why he was dismissed from YOV four months ago.

“But we wouldn’t have glorified him with our reaction, however, there’s a need for us to put the record straight. YOV is purely a self-determination group. We are non-partisan.”

Ademiluyi, however, restated that YOV would not relent in seeking justice in its quest to liberate the Yoruba race from the shackles of bondage.