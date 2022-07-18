Metro & Crime

YOV debunks backing Tinubu, running mate choice

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Yoruba diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has reiterated commitment to self-determination while debunking giving support to All Progressive Congress (APC)

Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his choice of running mate in the 2023 General Elections.

The clarification according to the group is in reaction to a statement credited to the ex-Secretary General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo.

YOV in a statement by its Secretary General, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi stated: “We are not surprised by Dr. Sina Okanlomo’s rhetoric in the media. He was a mole when he was in the organization that was why he was dismissed from YOV four months ago.

“But we wouldn’t have glorified him with our reaction, however, there’s a need for us to put the record straight. YOV is purely a self-determination group. We are non-partisan.”

Ademiluyi, however, restated that YOV would not relent in seeking justice in its quest to liberate the Yoruba race from the shackles of bondage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Imo: Tragedy as truck crushes 10 women, 2 men in rural market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri No fewer than 12 persons are feared dead with many others wounded following a tragic incident in which a heavy duty truck fell inside the Nkwommiri Market in Imo State. It was learnt that the truck had a brake failure and crushed about 10 women and two men who were trading […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun accused of shooting 15-year old student dead in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Killing has nothing to do with us –Amotekun Commandant There was pandemonium and protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday following the killing of an SS3 student, identified as Peter by personnel of the Amotekun Corps. Peter, an apprentice at a printer’s workshop at Mokola area of the metropolis was a student of Oba […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani herdsmen ambush, shoot woman in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A woman, Morenikeji Salami has been attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Oru – Awa road in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the Ogun State. The victim was reportedly going to her site when some Fulani herdsmen laid an ambush for her and opened fire on her vehicle. The woman was hit by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica