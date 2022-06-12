News

YOV stages global rally on Owo massacre

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Prominent Yoruba Diaspora Organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), will use the day to hold a global rally to press home the demand for a thorough investigation into the Owo Catholic Church massacre which led to the death of over 38 worshippers last Sunday.

 

YOV Director of information, Mr. Tope Oladimeji, expressed sadness over incident, saying the Yoruba had never experienced  such a terrible onslaught in its long years of history, even as it wondered how a place of worship became the target of the terrorists.

 

The rally he said is to tell the world that Nigeria is not safe, maintaining that the group had embarked on the protest to drive home their demand for self determination. “We are saddened by the attack on the Owo Catholic church. It is only in Nigeria that you go to church or mosque to worship without an assurance that you will return home safely.

 

That  tells you how insecure Nigeria is at the moment. “We are holding the protest rally in about 174 countries across all the six continents. The June 12 rally is to express our condolences to the people of Owo, the government,and also to demand a thorough investigation into the killing.

 

“What happened in Owo was predetermined. Terrorists are on rampage in the south west and we want to let the whole world know that the Fulani religious extremists and terrorists have decided  to set Nigeria on fire,” stated Oladimeji in a statement.

 

He, however, blamed the Federal Government for not having the political will to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, viewing its claim that the attack was perpetrated by ISWAP showed the failure.

 

He added:”Our call for self determination isn’t by chance.The situations across Nigeria have been the reason for our agitation, so today’s rally is an expression of our demand for justice

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
