YPF faults Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi

A sociocultural group, Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF) has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi. YPF said though Obasanjo has his right to support any presidential candidate, such publicised endorsement from an elder statesman could paint other contenders bad in the face of the generality of the country.

Speaking, at the annual general meeting and special prayer organised by the group to usher in the new year, in Osogbo, National Coordinator AbdulLateef Olalekan said among the three major presidential candidates Bola Tinubu of the APC is the most qualified. He said: “Honestly it pains us when we read what people are saying and writing about our baba, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo since his latest letter because he remains our father as one of the Yoruba leaders.

“Though, we are happy because other leaders of Yoruba have openly endorsed Tinubu and they have made their decision known to the people of the country especially south westerners that it’s the turn of Asiwaju who they said has paid his dues.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...