YPN to INEC: Respect Appeal Court’s judgement on party deregistration

The Youth Party of Nigeria (YPN) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obey the Court of Appeal judgement that upheld the Federal High Court’s decision restraining it from deregistering the party. Justice T.Y. Hassan of the Court of Appeal had on Tuesday upheld the lower court’s decision, which set aside INEC’s deregistration of the youth party. This came barely 48 hours after the Supreme Court held that the commission had the power to deregister political parties that failed to meet the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). A member of the Youth Party Executive Committee, Chief Ogala Osoka, at a press conference, said the party was aware of the Supreme Court’s judgement, but added that by the Appeal Court judgement, YPN was not among the 74 deregistered parties. “We want to encourage INEC to respect the rule of law,” Osoka appealed. YPN lead counsel, John Ochogwu, explained that the party’s deregistration was an extra-judicial action that the court frowned at. According to him, the trial judge “reprimanded INEC for taking steps in a matter that was pending in a court of law. It was disrespect to a court of law on the part of INEC.”

