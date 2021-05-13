YPN to INEC: Respect Appeal Court’s judgement on party deregistration

The Youth Party of Nigeria (YPN) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obey the Court of Appeal judgement that upheld the Federal High Court’s decision restraining it from deregistering the party. Justice T.Y. Hassan of the Court of Appeal had on Tuesday upheld the lower court’s decision, which set aside INEC’s deregistration of the youth party. This came barely 48 hours after the Supreme Court held that the commission had the power to deregister political parties that failed to meet the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). A member of the Youth Party Executive Committee, Chief Ogala Osoka, at a press conference, said the party was aware of the Supreme Court’s judgement, but added that by the Appeal Court judgement, YPN was not among the 74 deregistered parties. “We want to encourage INEC to respect the rule of law,” Osoka appealed. YPN lead counsel, John Ochogwu, explained that the party’s deregistration was an extra-judicial action that the court frowned at. According to him, the trial judge “reprimanded INEC for taking steps in a matter that was pending in a court of law. It was disrespect to a court of law on the part of INEC.”
Related Articles
Group awards 40 global youth achievers
A Nigeria-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Make Me Elegant Foundation, is set to recognise forty young people across the globe. The foundation, headed by Mrs. Kehinde Okoroafor, an entrepreneur, who is also the chief executive officer of Nextlevelhair Manufacturing, said her passion in helping and empowering widows and young women and people across the globe […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court clears Tompolo’s firm, Akpolokemi, others of N34bn fraud
Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a firm linked to a former Niger Delta militants leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, of alleged N34 billion fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in 2015 dragged the firm and eight others to court on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dubai sends Hushpuppi to US to face cyberfraud, money-laundering charges
Raymond Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” has been extradited from Dubai to Washington, DC to face charges of money laundering and fraud. One Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka “Woodberry” was also extradited to the U.S as both were taken down in operation “Fox Hunt 2” by Dubai Police recently. The operation took down the suspects for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)