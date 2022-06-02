News

YPP candidate pledges sustenance of youth programmes

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) for Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, Dr. Chinedu Anthony Umeadi, has reiterated his commitment to sustaining his various youth empowerment intervention programmes as veritable means of fighting poverty and restiveness.

Umeadi, a philanthropist, made the pledge while hosting the leadership of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), Anambra Central Zone, in Amawobia town hall, in Awka South LGA, on Tuesday, to informed them of his ambition to represent them at the Senate. Addressing the President Generals of the communities present at the meeting, the philanthropist promised to provide an enabling environment to the youths to explore and maximise their potential so as to add value to the society. In his assurance speech, National President of ASATU, Barrister Titus Akpordo, said the association under his watch would only support a candidate with community development initiatives.

 

Our Reporters

