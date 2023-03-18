2023 Elections News

YPP Guber Candidate Calls For Investigation Over Alleged Killings In Ibiono Ibom

Senator Bassey Akpan, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, has called for an investigation into the alleged killing of three indigenes in Ibiono Ibom local government area by a detachment of police from the Akwa Ibom State government house.

Akpan, who is Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District made the call in his Ididep Usuk community while interacting with journalists minutes after he and his Nkeiru Imaobong Albert cast their votes in the rescheduled governorship election held Saturday nationwide.

He commended the electoral umpire, INEC, for improvement in the conduct of the governorship election.

He adjudged the election to be ” generally peaceful, but for the unfortunate incident of the killing of three Ibiono Ibom indigenes who were killed by the government house police team.

“I’m calling on the police to investigate the incident and follow up with justice. No election is worth the blood of any Akwa Ibom indigene. I have spoken with the police commissioner and he has promised to come for a follow-up on the incident.

“Three Ibiono Ibom indigenes were killed by the police and they carried the corpses, “Akpan alleged.

” I must commend INEC for the improvement in today’s election. The materials arrived early and voting also started early”.

He however insisted on INEC to ensure that election results were transmitted in real-time on the IREV in order to ensure a credible, fair, and transparent electoral process.

