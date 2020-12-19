Sports

YSFON commends Ganduje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended the Kano State Governor Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje for his unrelenting efforts in grassroots sports development in the country as well as his continuous sponsorship of the annual Ramat Cup.

In a statement by the national secretariat of the foremost grassroots sports development body, it stated that since the governor came on board, he has not only changed the narrative of sports development not only in Kano State but the whole Federation.

The statement further said that his decision to  embark on massive upgrading of sporting facilities in Kano State is a testimony of his desire to use sports to empower the youths, fight social vices and reduce crime in the society.

The foremost grassroots sports development body in the country further expressed appreciation to the governor for identifying with its programmes just as it expressed joy that this year’s Ramat Cup was successfully completed before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to say a very big thank you to Governor Ganduje for his support to grassroots sports development especially his continuous sponsorship of Ramat Cup as we enjoined other governors to visit Kano State   and see what he has done in the area of sports and emulate him,” the statement said.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAS overturns Man City’s Euro ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season after club’s two-year ban from European football overturned this morning by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). CAS upheld Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year ban from European competition. Meanwhile, UEFA has reacted thus: “UEFA takes note of the decision taken by the […]
Sports

‘Return to Turin and you’ll be happy’, Juve legend tells Pogba

Posted on Author Reporter

  Struggling Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been told he ‘will be happy again’ if he returns to Juventus by Old Lady legend Claudio Marchisio. Pogba has admitted to going through the most ‘difficult period’ of his career in recent weeks, with the 27-year-old regularly left out of the Red Devils’ starting team due to his lack of […]
Sports

Two new players for Eagles, says Rohr

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles Manager, Gernor Rohr, has revealed that the country has been able to convinced two new players in Diaspora to commit their international future to the Nigeria.   According to a report on AOIFootball. com, the Franco-German expressed happiness on the two players and stated that they would to be part of the invited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: