YSFON commends Gov Ganduje

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has commended the Kano State Governor Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje for his unrelenting efforts in grassroots sports development in the country as well as his continuous sponsorship of the annual Ramat Cup.

 

In a statement by the national secretariat of the foremost grassroots sports development body, it stated that since the governor came on board, he has not only changed the narrative of sports development not only in Kano State but the whole Federation.

 

The statement further said that his decision to embark on massive upgrade of sporting facilities in Kano State is a testimony of his desire to use sports to empower the youths, fight social vices and reduce crime in the society.

 

The foremost grassroots sports development body in the country further expressed appreciation to the governor for identifying with its programmes just as it expressed joy that this year’s Ramat Cup was successfully completed before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“We want to say a very big thank you to Governor Ganduje for his support to grassroots sports development especially his continuous sponsorship of Ramat Cup as we enjoined other governors to visit Kano State and see what he has done in the area of sports and emulate him,” the statement said.

