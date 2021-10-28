Yuguda highlights importance of sports to economy

The important role sports play in the socio-economic development of any nation has again been emphasised by the Director- General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Lamido Yuguda. Yuguda stated this when he was presented with the trophy won by the SEC Football Team at the just concluded Central Bank of Nigeria All Financial Institutions Football Tournament. A total of 24 football teams from different financial institutions participated in the tournament aimed at contributing to the development of sports and promoting financial inclusion in the country. Speaking at the presentation of the trophy in Abuja which had in attendance the management of SEC and Super Eagles star, Daniel Amokachi, the SEC DG expressed delight at the victory of the team during the tournament.

The SEC DG described the tournament as one of the avenues used by regulators and operators in the financial ecosystem to promote the development of sports in Nigeria. He said: “I congratulate the team for going out, putting in your best and winning the cup for the Commission. “You have really done the SEC proud and I hope this is one of the first in the streams of trophies that you will bring back to the Commission. “I was not really expecting the team to come back with the trophy and this was a big surprise when I was called that we qualified to the semi-finals and entered the finals and eventually became victorious.” While commending Amokachi for celebrating with the team and the Commission, he said the financial institutions tournament had led to the discovery of many football talents for Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...