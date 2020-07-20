Yuguda: SEC working to attract more investors

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has pledged the determination of the current management of the commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors.

Yuguda, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend, said this would help attract more retail investors to the capital market and ensure steady growth.

According to him, “we need to make operations in the capital market as easy as possible, that way we can attract investments.

“We are aware that some investors have left their money due to the herculean procedures involved, hence our desire to ensure that people are able to benefit from investments. ”With that, we can increase investor confidence.

We will look at the processes involved and streamline them to ensure that investors are able to get their money without much difficulties.

“When that happens people can be motivated to come back to the market. Unless we are able to attract people back, we cannot get the capital market that we can be proud of. “We should make our local individual investors the key to succeed in our quest to rebound the market.

Local investors don’t have anywhere to go to, and as long as they trust us, they will remain.”

He stated that the commission had zero tolerance for sharp practices in the capital market and urged stakeholders to ensure that they operate according to laid down rules and regulations.

He said: “We will not condone sharp practices in the market, we will ensure that everyone plays by the rules as that is one of the ways we can attract these investors. Investors need to be protected, once we can do that, we will be able to take our market to greater heights.

He further stated that investor protection would be at the centre of the initiatives of the new management warning that any operator that short-changes investors would not go scot free.

“Retail investors are key to the development of the capital market in Nigeria and we want to assure investors that this market is for them and we are ready to do everything to ensure that we increase investor enlightenment through education, robust regulation and fair dealing.

“We have robust rules and regulations guiding conduct in the capital market.

We therefore urge operators to obey these rules, but for those that want to defraud investors, there would be no respite because we are ready to fight market manipulation and sharp practices, anyone that flouts our rules will be made to face the consequences of their actions,” he stated.

Yuguda further urged investors to key into the various initiatives already rolled out by the Commission including e-dividend, regularisation of multiple accounts, Direct Cash Settlement among others in other to have the benefit of their investments.

The SEC boss stated that the commission introduced a forbearance window to enable investors that bought shares with different names to regularise their accounts in order to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends in the capital market.

