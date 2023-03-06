Yuguda: Tinubu’ll tackle farmersherders clashes, banditry

Former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda has promised that President- elect Bola Tinubu will tackle the issue of farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping and banditry. He stated this during an interaction with journalists ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Yuguda is canvassing support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship poll Sadique Abubakar. According to him, Tinubu’s election will strengthen the unity of Nigeria as one country. He said: “Tinubu will effectively tackle the issue of banditry, kidnappings and farmers-herders clashes in Nigeria.” Yuguda said before the presidential election, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje organised a conference for Fulani where some university lecturers presented papers “and at the end of the conference we developed a blueprint which will be presented to Tinubu after taking the oath of office, which he pledged to implement in order to address the problems affecting Fulani”. Yuguda advised people with different opinions on Tinubu’s election to accept defeat by recognising him as a true leader.

