Yuguda: Tinubu’ll tackle farmersherders clashes, banditry

Former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda has promised that President- elect Bola Tinubu will tackle the issue of farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping and banditry. He stated this during an interaction with journalists ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Yuguda is canvassing support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship poll Sadique Abubakar. According to him, Tinubu’s election will strengthen the unity of Nigeria as one country. He said: “Tinubu will effectively tackle the issue of banditry, kidnappings and farmers-herders clashes in Nigeria.” Yuguda said before the presidential election, Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje organised a conference for Fulani where some university lecturers presented papers “and at the end of the conference we developed a blueprint which will be presented to Tinubu after taking the oath of office, which he pledged to implement in order to address the problems affecting Fulani”. Yuguda advised people with different opinions on Tinubu’s election to accept defeat by recognising him as a true leader.
Related Articles
Mohammed: I didn’t contract COVID-19
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said reports that he has contracted COVID-19 and is in isolation, where he is receiving treatment were not true. The minister in a statement by his special assistant (media) Segun Adeyemi said he was at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the extraordinary […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria yet to lay foundation for democracy –Kukah
Rev Fr Matthew Hassan Kukah is the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State and Convener of the National Peace Committee. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on his Christmas homily, the Muhammadu Buhari administration, attacks on Christians in Northern Nigeria and the kind of leader Nigeria needs after Buhari, among other issues. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Trump’s former Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, joins Fox News
The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined Fox News, the network said on Tuesday. Responding to the news, one anonymous Fox News staffer quoted by the Daily Beast called McEnany “a mini-Goebbels” who “helped incite an insurrection on our democracy”. The Fox News host Harris Faulkner made the announcement around an interview with the former Trump […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)