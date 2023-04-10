Arts & Entertainments Lifestyle News

Yul Edochie Deletes Instagram Post Of 2nd Wife

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Popular Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has deleted Instagram posts of his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son shared over the past year on his verified IG page weeks after the death of his first son.

The 41-year-old actor also removed the post he made in April 2022 to announce that he had a new son and a second wife.

However, the Nollywood star still has photos of his first wife, May Yul Edochie and also  pictures of him and his father,

But New Telegraph observed that other posts he shared celebrating Judy, including the one he posted on her birthday in January 2023, have been taken down.

Even videos Yul shared to promote movies by himself and Judy have been deleted on his page or archived.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

Digital Assets Would Be a Replacement For Banks Soon-OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME who is popularly known as Passy who is the CEO OF Passyxchange, OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME Popularly Known as Passy is a Nigerian Born Crypto Trader and Enterprenuer. A prominent crypto trading company that buys crypto currency and giftcards made a statement in a post he made on his Instagram story […]
News

2023: Group urges political parties to zone presidential ticket to South

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wale Elegbede Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a group, Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), has urged all the major political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to the southern part of the country in the interest of equity and fairness.   The group in a statement signed by its President, Olarinde Thomas, […]
News

2023: Tinubu’s campaign has been most strategic –Afegbua

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

The former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has praised the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Afegbua in a statement said the campaign has been the most strategic and inspiring among all the presidential candidates. He said: “Those who are aspiring to lead […]

Leave a Reply