Yul Edochie Deletes Instagram Post Of 2nd Wife

Popular Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has deleted Instagram posts of his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son shared over the past year on his verified IG page weeks after the death of his first son.
The 41-year-old actor also removed the post he made in April 2022 to announce that he had a new son and a second wife.
However, the Nollywood star still has photos of his first wife, May Yul Edochie and also pictures of him and his father,
But New Telegraph observed that other posts he shared celebrating Judy, including the one he posted on her birthday in January 2023, have been taken down.
Even videos Yul shared to promote movies by himself and Judy have been deleted on his page or archived.