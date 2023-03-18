Yul Edochie: I reject many roles that involve kissing, romancing

…says ‘I try as much as possible not to mess up my family name’

Nollywood star, Yul Chibuike Edochie, son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, strikes you as a young man whose career path had been pretty shaped from childhood, but ask him, he will say ‘it wasn’t rosy at all. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he shared his experience on set with actresses, family and lots more. Excerpts:

Outside the TV razzmatazz, how will you describe your personality?

I am a very simple guy I think, and from my own assessment of myself I love life, I love enjoying myself and I would say I am not really a bad person because I don’t engage in bad stuff. I love peace. I love it when everywhere is peaceful and people are happy. I try as much as possible to preach peace in everything I do.

I would rather walk away from anything that is going to cause problems. I am very down to earth. A lot of people have this wrong impression about me but I am not like that. We build this wall around us for protection, but by the time you come close to me, you will see that I’m very down to earth. I try to be very friendly. No matter what I have achieved it doesn’t get to my head. I still hang out with folks and old friends. I am just the very easy going person who is always happy; I hardly get angry and I am Pete Edochie’s last son. My full name is Yul Chukwubuike Daniel Edochie. My father named me after an American actor. In fact, we were all named after foreign actors.

How was growing up like with Pete as a father?

It feels good. Growing up was really good with him as a father.

He appeared very strict in movies, is that how he is to you?

He is extremely strict, but I thank God that He gave me a father like that. I couldn’t have wished for a better father. He is a strict catholic, so a lot of things I know today I learnt because of my background. Like I told you, I would rather die than dope. Kill me but I won’t dope and that’s how my father is. My father made us to understand that it is better to have a good name. Good name will get you riches and everything you need. That’s the kind of family I was raised in, and my mum too is very strict. There wasn’t much money then to throw around but we grew up loving God and each other.

What is the biggest thing the surname ‘Edochie’ has done for you?

Lots of it though, but I think my own name paved a way for me too. That was why at a point; I don’t tell people I am Pete Edochie’s son. I had my reasons then. I am blessed and I also get recognition being Pete Edochie’s son. And I try as much as possible not to mess up the name.

What actually happened to your Linc Edochie?

Yeah, Linc started before me. He started like a year before I got in but later left to do something else. So, I would say we all have our own destiny.

Do you think you are going to leave the industry anytime soon?

No, I am not even thinking about that. Never! I studied Theatre Arts and I took my time to read this so I didn’t just get in.

Maybe you will take it to another step further like directing and producing?

Definitely but not producing. I don’t like doing things that I can’t do. I have a passion for acting and I have a passion for directing but I don’t have a passion for producing. So, if I want to do my own films like right now I am planning on doing my own films, I am going to get a producer who is very good with that. Pay the producer to run everything but he’s going to be professional. So, I won’t say because it’s my film let me do everything, then I will mess it up.

You are seen as someone who kisses so much in movies, how do you get off that feeling after the shoot?

I feel nothing. For me, it’s all about work. Some people say they kiss and other things get attached, but for me, I don’t feel anything at all. During the shoot, I just die and wear the character I am playing, by the time we are done and I come back to myself, I feel nothing. Funnily enough, all those romance scenes, they are about five or more crew in the bedroom with you, so how comfortable would you be to start feeling something else (laughs). Aside that, you still have lines in your head, you are battling to remember. So my dear, the supposed feelings would be far dead and gone.

How have you been coping exchanging saliva through deep kissing with different actresses in different movies?

At a point, I had to limit the kissing scenes I play. I know I did a lot of that while I was still young in the industry, but at this stage of my career, I reject a lot of roles that have to do with kissing and romancing. I can do romance scenes for you, perfectly without kissing. I can act that I am madly in love with a girl, without getting so romantic with her. I often talk to the director to let me have it my own way without kissing the actress in question and they would let me. At the end of the day, the film would come out well.

