Arts & Entertainments

Yul Edochie’s first wife not happy with husband’s second wife

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Since the news broke that popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie acknowledged that he has a second wife, Judy, and have already welcomed a son with her, social media and fans has been waiting to see the reaction of his wife, May Edochie.

Yul’s first wife of 17 years, May, reacted to the news of her husband’s second marriage in the comment section of his post saying “May God judge you both”

This indicates that maybe all is not be well with the actor’s first marriage after his announcement.

Yul Edochie caused a stir on social media when he announced his second marriage to fellow actor, Judy Austin, on Wednesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19 pandemic provided us amazing wealth of stories – Odugbemi

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Veteran filmmaker, documamentary film exponent, Femi Odugbemi, shares his thoughts on the motion picture industry, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and why Africans must tell their own stories, among other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME Last year must have been quite challenging, especially for the entertainment industry. What was your experience? 2021 was really the […]
Arts & Entertainments

How two AAU graduates, Two Tigers, are redefining music

Posted on Author Reporter

  The name Two Tigers may not ring a bell in the nation’s music industry but for Oguro Ibos and Jimoh Abiodun Prince, the world is theirs to conquer musically. Both graduates of the the famous Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Oguro Ibos alias ‘Zilly Tiger’ and Jimoh Abiodun also known as ‘Zeel Tiger’, […]
Arts & Entertainments

We need to improve on various departments in filmmaking – Ibekwe

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Chike Ibekwe is a writer and award-winning filmmaker. His first feature Eternal was co-winner of best film award at the 14th edition of Ecran Noir Film Festival. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his movie, Chartroom which will be released today on afrocinema.tv. He also talks about bullying, Eternal, Nollywood in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica