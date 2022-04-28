Yul Edochie’s first wife not happy with husband’s second wife

Since the news broke that popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie acknowledged that he has a second wife, Judy, and have already welcomed a son with her, social media and fans has been waiting to see the reaction of his wife, May Edochie.

Yul’s first wife of 17 years, May, reacted to the news of her husband’s second marriage in the comment section of his post saying “May God judge you both”

This indicates that maybe all is not be well with the actor’s first marriage after his announcement.

Yul Edochie caused a stir on social media when he announced his second marriage to fellow actor, Judy Austin, on Wednesday.

