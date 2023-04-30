Yul Edochie’s Son: Nwachukwu Slams Georgina Onuoha, Praises Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has slammed her senior colleague, Georgina Onuoha for criticising Judy Austin over her tribute to Yul Edochie’s son.

Following the death of Yul Edochie’s first son, Kambilichukwu, it would be recalled that Judy Austin has mourned her husband’s son which people believe she was the main perpetrator of her husband’s broken home.

Fellow actress, Georgina Onuoha, however, dragged her online, calling her a witch for mourning her husband’s late son.

But in reaction to Onuoha’s comment, Esther Nwachukwu took to her Instagram page to defend Judy as she described her as one of the strongest women she knows.

She noted how Judy Austin gets trolled for every single step or move she makes baffles her.

Esther went further to call out Georgina as she mocks her over her failed career, adding that Onuoha, who relocated to the USA and hasn’t been getting movie roles, is using Instagram to remain relevant.

Esther Nwachukwu told the trolls to allow Judy Austin to be as she questioned if they wanted her to comm!t suic!de.

” One of the strongest women I ever know. Strong and Mighty.

“If you post they insult and troll you @judyaustin1 all these shall pass away soon.

“Even Georgina Onuoha wey no see role for movies as no one dey invite her from USA back to Naija to act again she come dey use Instagram dey stay relevant she now has the mouth to troll you, Judy.

“You all should allow @judyaustin1 to be what’s all this? Do you all want her to die? The trolling is enough now habaaaaaaaa.

“If she no post una talk. She posts una still talk. What’s all this? He who is with no sin should be the first to cast the stone. Eeeee don do for una oooo.

Una mama na 7th wife for una papa house oooooh Abi Regina Daniels no be 4th wife???

What’s all this now”.