Yuletide: Adequate petroleum products’ll be available –PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has assured Nigerians that petroleum products would adequately be available throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement signed by Executive Secretary, PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, yesterday, in Abuja, said there was adequate petrol, diesel, turbine and household kerosene for the period.

He said: “The average stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, for both inland and marine between 12th and 18th December 2020 stood at 2,230,400,000 litres, this translates to 39.83 days sufficiency.

“The country also has a total average volume of 623,080,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel with 44.51 days’ sufficiency, which signals good news for luxurious buses that are expected to dominate long travels during the festive season.

“In addition to petrol and diesel availability, Nigeria has 25 days sufficiency of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) with a total of 75,780,000 litres and 34.18 days’ sufficiency with a total of 25,293,200 litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) for domestic use.”

Saidu advised marketers to operate within the confines of the rules guiding operations in the downstream and shun unwholesome practices that could cause Nigerians untold hardship during the festive period and beyond.

While reiterating Federal Government’s intense focus on executing the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), he assured all stakeholders that the vision for a vibrant, selfsustaining downstream sector remains a priority being worked on tirelessly to achieve positive results.

Like this: Like Loading...