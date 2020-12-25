News Top Stories

Yuletide: Adequate petroleum products’ll be available –PPPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has assured Nigerians that petroleum products would adequately be available throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

 

 

A statement signed by Executive Secretary, PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, yesterday, in Abuja, said there was adequate petrol, diesel, turbine and household kerosene for the period.

 

He said: “The average stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, for both inland and marine between 12th and 18th December 2020 stood at 2,230,400,000 litres, this translates to 39.83 days sufficiency.

 

“The country also has a total average volume of 623,080,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel with 44.51 days’ sufficiency, which signals good news for luxurious buses that are expected to dominate long travels during the festive season.

 

“In addition to petrol and diesel availability, Nigeria has 25 days sufficiency of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) with a total of 75,780,000 litres and 34.18 days’ sufficiency with a total of 25,293,200 litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) for domestic use.”

 

Saidu advised marketers to operate within the confines of the rules guiding operations in the downstream and shun unwholesome practices that could cause Nigerians untold hardship during the festive period and beyond.

 

While reiterating Federal Government’s intense focus on executing the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), he assured all stakeholders that the vision for a vibrant, selfsustaining downstream sector remains a priority being worked on tirelessly to achieve positive results.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate threatens MDAs with zero allocation

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…to pass 2021 Budget December 3 …gives Nov deadline for budget defence lMoney bill passes second reading The Senate, yesterday, threatened to deny funds to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, which failed to adhere strictly to the 2021 budget defence timetable. The threat was given by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, […]
Metro & Crime News

MAGU,NDDC PROBES: Corruption now official, a pandemic, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Tunde Oyesina, Kenneth Ofoma, Akeem Nafiu, Onyekachi Eze, Philip Nyam and Adewale Momoh

Some of the major ethnic based organisations; the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), as well as many prominent Nigerians have reasoned that the corruption allegations rocking the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are an attestation to the fact that corruption has become a […]
Sports Top Stories

Fulham beat Brentford to reach Premier League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final to secure an immediate return to the Premier League thanks to two extra-time goals from Joe Bryan. The left-back caught Bees goalkeeper David Raya off guard from 40 yards in the 105th minute of the game at Wembley, with the Spaniard expecting a cross and then […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: