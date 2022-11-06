Yuletide: Amotekun embarks on interstate border patrol

News

Ahead of the Yuletide, the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, weekend flagged off joint border patrol in the region to checkmate crimes on highways across the South West.

 

With the border patrol codename ‘Operation Gba’le Gba’ko,’ the Amotekun Corps Commander of Ondo State, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who is the chairman of all the corps commanders disclosed that the exercise was in collaboration with his Osun State counterpart, Brigadier General Aderounbi (rtd), Akogun Adeleye.

Adeleye who lead the border patrol team, emphasised that the operation was the second edition of the strategy adopted by the Corps in the region to tackle criminals targeting travellers and traders during the festive season.

While vowing that all would be done within security measures to ensure a safe highway for travellers, during Yuletide, Adeleye revealed that no fewer than 340 victims of robbery and kidnap operations were rescued and 80 snatched vehicles were recovered in 2021.

According to the Ondo Amotekun boss, “Last year when the Ondo State and the Osun State inter border patrol commenced, we recorded very huge success. We were able to dismantle a number of kidnappers’ cells, we were able to arrest kidnappers, we were able to recover illegal arms and weapons, we were able to release kidnap victims, we were able to arrest kidnap suspects, and we were able to arrest armed robbers.

 

“In short, we were able to reduce the barest minimum criminal activities during last year’s Yuletide. In preparation for this year’s holiday, we have redoubled our efforts at ensuring that commuters, residents and visitors throughout this period can enjoy their holidays and they can sleep with their eyes closed.

That is why we are commencing both the “Ember months patrol and the inter border patrol” activities of the Western Nigerian Security Network Agency.

 

