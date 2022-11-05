News

Yuletide: Amotekun embarks on interstate border patrol

Posted on

Ahead of the Yuletide, the
Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, over the weekend flagged off joint border patrols in the South West in order to checkmate crimes along the highways.

With the border patrol codename ‘Operation  Gba’le Gba’ko,’ the Amotekun Corps Commander of Ondo State, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who is the Chairman of all the corps commanders in the zone, said the WNSN disclosed that the exercise was in collaboration with his Osun State counterpart, Brigadier General Aderounbi (rtd), Akogun Adeleye.

Adeleye, who lead the Osun border patrol team, emphasised that the operation was the second edition of the strategy adopted by the Corps in the region to tackle criminals targeting travellers and traders during the festive season.

While vowing that all would be done within security measures to ensure a safe highway for travellers, during Yuletide, Adeleye revealed that no fewer than 340 victims of robbery and kidnap operations were rescued and 80 snatched vehicles were recovered in 2021.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

