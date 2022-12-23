Yuletide: Amotekun, security agents on joint patrol in South-West border towns

Ondo State Security Network c o d e n a m e Amotekun and other security agencies have commenced interborder patrol to prevent violent crimes during the Christmas and New Year celebration in the South- West geo-political zone. Amotekun Co mander in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, said the joint inter-border patrol tagged: “Operation Gba’le Gba’ko,” has yielded positive results as it has dislodged criminals operating along the Ife-Ilesha-Akure highway. The commander assured travellers plying Ondo-Osun states and other boundary link roads in Ondo State of safety during and after the Yuletide.

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser (Security Matters) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, revealed that the joint patrol team of Ondo and Osun Amotekun Corps moved on the highway from dusk to dawn to prevent armed robbers who usually attacked travellers from carrying out their dastardly operations. Other forests linking Ondo State with other neighbouring states have also been put under surveillance by the formation. He said: “We want to assure all travellers coming in and out of Ondo State that the roads are now safe. Our joint interborder patrol, which we tagged: Operation Gba’le Gba’ko, has yielded great success.

“All the forests along Ife/Ilesha/Owena/Akure highway have been combed and criminals dislodged to prevent them from attacking and dispos-sessing travellers of their money and goods, particularly at night. Other forests on the border stretch of Ondo State with other neighbouring states are being monitored by our men to prevent criminals from using the forests as their hideout. “We are working together with other security agencies in our state to make our state a safe haven and this has checked the activities of criminals.”

