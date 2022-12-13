Business

Yuletide: Customs vows to unleash attacks on smugglers’ bedrooms

Bayo Akomolafe
Ahead of the Yuletide season, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos, has said that it will lawfully confront smugglers and duty evaders in line with the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) across all South West states of the country.
The service said that the anti-smuggling unit had continually intensified onslaught against smuggling as the year draws to a close.
The Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, noted that the unit would vigorously go after the smugglers wherever they travel or store smuggled items.
He said: “With logistics support, including patrol vehicles and other operational support from the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), and members of his management team, the unit remains highly motivated to play their roles in the seizures.
“Even if the smuggled goods are stored in their bedrooms, we shall lawfully swoop on them. It is an ongoing battle that we shall not relent in. Let me reiterate our warning to smugglers, intending smugglers and their collaborators that FOU Zone A would watch, remain active and vigilant at all times.
“We were able to achieve the collection of N43.530 million

ricethrough issued uncompromising demand notices (DN) to collect the detected and identified shortfalls in duty payments. It is worthy of emphasis that the collected revenue would have been lost through different modes of duty evasion such as undervaluation, under declaration, application of wrong Harmonised System (HS) codes and false declarations, but for our meticulous oversight and prevention as a layer of checks.”
It would be recalled that the service said that it arrested 14 smugglers in connection with 8,999x50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (approximately 15 trailer loads), 85,300 litres of petrol and contraband valued at N1.02billion.
It said that 13 of the smugglers were released on administrative bail, while one was in custody.
Ejibunu listed other seizures as 812 pieces of used tyres, 1x40feet container of STC charcoal, and 2x20feet containers with 4,004 cartons of tomato paste, five used vehicles (tokunbo), five litres of vegetable oil, 128 parcels of Indian Hemp,13 cartons of knockout (fireworks), 243 bales of used clothing, 2,976 cartons of new shoes and 37 cartons of used poultry products.
The Customs of late has been notorious for raiding warehouses and personal shops of rice merchants, especially in the South West under the pretext of flowing the directive of the Comptroller-General.
In February last year, the CGC Strike Force seized 1,930 bags of 50kg smuggled rice evacuated from various warehouses in Lagos and Ogun states.
The co-ordinator of the Strike Force, Zone A, Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu, said the directive was aimed

at boosting local production of rice in the country.
Shuaibu, who lamented the high rate of false declaration of imports aimed at evading Customs duty and levy, said the unit generated N708millon in the last two weeks.
According to him, 1,227 rolls of chiffon textiles materials, 18 pallets of perfumes, cosmetics and bags, 2,064 cartons of electric bulbs as well as 1,810 cartons of alcoholic and non-alcoholic wines were seized and will be forfeited to the Federal Government.
He stated further that due to the heat from the unit, smugglers had found it difficult to move smuggled foreign rice from the border in large quantity but in batches through motorcycles also known as Okada but, “we have restricted them and stopped their operations.”

 

Speaking on infractions, the strike force coordinator said: “We have various degrees of infractions on cargoes that were seized. Cargoes such as perfumes, non-alcoholic wines, electric bulbs, foot wears, bags and shoes that were falsely declared as machineries and washing machine.
“Perfumes, non-alcoholic wines, electric bulbs, textiles are dutiable but foreign footwears, bags are banned because we have factories investing heavily and employing Nigerians to produce so, we must encourage them to do more and must not discourage them through importation of those items into the country.”
Shuaibu further stated that the falsely declared cargoes had been seized out-rightly and will be forfeited to the government.
According to him, “we are still appealing to our stakeholders that they should work hand in hand to ensure proper declaration and they should join hands and change their habit. Perfume is dutiable but once it is falsely declared it is liable to seizure.
“Also, non-alcoholic wines are liable to seizure, we have factories that produce wines so, we should patronise them to boost the economy.”

 

